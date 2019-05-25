The set times for this year’s South Central Festival in Portsmouth have been released.
The new festival takes place at King George V Playing Fields on May 25 and May 26.
Rapper Sean Paul, singer songwriter Craig David and pop icon Boy George are among the headliners who will be performing this year.
Today the set times for the weekend have been released, including the slots for the main evening headliners.
Craig David will be appearing on the Main Stage on Saturday at 10pm, following John Newman at 8.30pm.
On Sunday Boy George will perform on the Main Stage from 8.45pm.
Here is the full list of set times for this year’s South Central Festival:
Saturday
Main Stage
12pm – Munza
1pm – Dots Per Inch
2pm – Majestic
3pm – Rhythm of the 90’s
4.30pm – Paul Chuckle
5pm – Sean Paul
6.10pm – Example
7.0pm – Foor
8.30pm – John Newman
10pm – Craig David
The Fort
12pm – Resident DJ
1pm – Gavin Thomas
2pm – Rachel Rose
2.45pm – Ben Brown
3.30pm – Martin Kemp
5pm – Jack Harris
6pm – The Heatwave
7pm – James Smith and MC Diren
7.30pm – Conrad
9pm – The Cuban Brothers
The Palisades
12pm – Anders
1pm – Owen B
2.30pm – Karen Harding
3pm – Macky G
4pm – Flava D
5pm – Skepsis
6pm – S-X
6.30pm – Le Boom
7.30pm – Ripraw
8.30pm – Andy C W/Tonn Piper
Sunday
Main Stage
12pm – Munza
12.45pm – Nathan Smith
1.30pm – Biggs
2.30pm – Mr Motivator
3pm – Steel Banglez
4pm – Hannah Wants
5.15pm – The House and Garage Orchestra
6.30pm – Sean Kingston
7.15pm – The Hunna
8.45pm – Boy George
The Fort
12pm – Sam Eynon
1pm – Duncan Lee
2pm – Omar Lakhassi
3pm – Pete and Bas
3.30pm – Goldie Lookin Chain
4.30pm – R3Wire and Varski
5.30pm – Showhawk Duo
6.30pm – Jaguar Skills
7.45pm – Rev Run X DJ Ruckus (RunDMC)
9pm – Mistajam
The Palisades
12pm – Biggs
1pm – Billy Oz
2pm – Darkzy W/Window Kid
3pm – Papps
4pm – Kings of the Rollers
5.30pm – Low Island
6.30pm – Leftfield
8.15pm – Elderbrook
9pm – Soul Divide
9.30pm – Armand Van Helden