Southampton girl, 16, missing with family 'extremely' concerned for her welfare

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing teenage girl from Southampton, with family growing ‘extremely’ concerned for her welfare.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 30th September 2022, 7:33 pm

The 16-year-old, whose first name has been given as Hanna, was last seen in Sholing five days ago, on Sunday, September 25.

Police and her family are ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her, according to a representative from Hampshire Constabulary.

The police representative said: ‘Hanna is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, and with long brown hair.

‘She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jumper and white trainers.

‘Hanna has been seen in New Milton in recent days, but could also be in the Sholing or Weston areas of Southampton.’

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44220391084.

