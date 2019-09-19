Southampton warns fans to be 'mindful and respectful' when travelling to Portsmouth for south coast derby

Southampton have issued a warning to their fans ahead of their visit to Portsmouth for the south coast derby.

The fierce rivals will face each other under the lights at Fratton Park on Tuesday night in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Southampton's fans. Picture: Mike Egerton

It will be the first time in more than seven years that Portsmouth and Southampton have played, with the last meeting taking place at St Mary’s in April 2012 in the Championship.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with David Norris rescuing a point with a famous strike in injury time after Billy Sharp had looked like he’d grabbed the winner in the 89th minute.

Ahead of the derby next week, Southampton have issued a statement to fans asking them to be ‘mindful and respectful’ when they travel to Portsmouth.

The post on the club’s website reads: ‘Southampton Football Club has worked closely with Hampshire Constabulary in the run-up to the game regarding the safety and security of away fans.

‘As always, the club’s main priority is to ensure that all fans are able to watch the game in a safe environment and enjoy the match.

‘We would like to remind all supporters to be mindful and respectful when travelling to and from the match and while they are in and around the ground.

‘If travelling by public transport, fans are reminded that replica shirts and club colours of any form make them easily identifiable. The same applies for those travelling by car who may possess club-related merchandise inside their vehicles.

‘Fans are encouraged to be aware of their own behaviour and vigilant of those around them before, during and after the game.’

Southampton fans have been advised ‘not to drink’ in Portsmouth ahead of the game at Fratton Park.

Posting on the Pompey Supporters Trust website, treasurer Donald Vass said he and others met with the police.

It comes after Hampshire police revealed there would be no ‘bubble’-style police operation that previously saw clubs' opposing fans bussed in and out and prevented from taking other transport.