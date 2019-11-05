CADETS, veterans and armed forces personnel are being offered free rail travel to Remembrance Sunday services in and around Portsmouth.

The complimentary journeys have been announced by rail providers Southern and South Western Railway ahead of remembrance events on Sunday, November 10.

To claim free travel with Southern, cadets will have to travel in their uniform on the day.

Respectively, serving personnel are asked to do the same – or show a Ministry of Defence ID card – while veterans will be asked for valid ID including the British Veterans Card or the Veteran Oyster Photocard.

Serving personnel and cadets travelling on South Western Railway services will also have to be in uniform, or show an ID card linked to their military branch.

Veterans are asked to show their MoD-issued Veteran's Badge.

Steve White, chief operating officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, which owns Southern, said: ‘Remembrance Sunday is hugely important to us as we honour those who have given their lives for this country.

‘We want to make it as easy as possible for those in our communities who wish to travel to pay their respects and remember the fallen.’

Southern’s offer spans services between London and parts of Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Hampshire – including Portsmouth stations, Fratton, Havant, Chichester, Southampton, Barnham and Horsham.

South Western Railway has said the offer extends across all its services.

Peter Williams, commercial director for South Western Railway, said: ‘We wanted to honour the armed forces community with this offer of free travel as many of our colleagues come from a service background.

‘We are grateful for the sacrifice that so many men and women have given over the years so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.’

