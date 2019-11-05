Southern offers forces personnel, veterans and cadets free rail travel to Remembrance Sunday services

CADETS, veterans and armed forces personnel are being offered free rail travel to Remembrance Sunday services in and around Portsmouth.

The complimentary journeys have been announced by rail provider Southern ahead of remembrance events on Sunday, November 10.

To claim free travel with Southern to the events they are attending, the firm has asked cadets to travel in their uniform on the day.

Respectively, serving personnel are asked to do the same, or show a Ministry of Defence ID card, while veterans will be asked for valid ID including the British Veterans Card or the Veteran Oyster Photocard.

The offer spans services between London and parts of Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Hampshire – including Portsmouth and Southampton.

Southern’s line between London Victoria and Portsmouth and Southsea also calls at Fratton, Havant, Chichester, Barnham and Horsham – meaning local veterans, cadets and forces personnel will be able to get to events at each stop for free with the offer.

The deal is available across services offered by Govia Thameslink Railway, the firm that owns Southern.

Steve White, Govia Thameslinks Railway’s chief operating officer, said: ‘Remembrance Sunday is hugely important to us as we honour those who have given their lives for this country.

‘We want to make it as easy as possible for those in our communities who wish to travel to pay their respects and remember the fallen.’

