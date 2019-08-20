Southsea and Cosham crews travel to Isle of Wight following massive school fire

FIREFIGHTERS have been battling a massive blaze at a derelict school on the Isle of Wight.

Crews from Southsea and Cosham were among four stations from Hampshire that went over to the Isle of Wight to provide cover following the fire to the former Christ the King College site on Wellington Road, Newport, just after 11pm last night.

The inferno, measuring 50m x 70m, was reported in the roof space of the building which is now set to be demolished.

Firefighters from across the Island battled to bring the fire under control after using 12 appliances, 28 breathing apparatus, an aerial ladder platform, two hose reel jets and one main jet, as well as a pressure ventilation.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the abandoned property.

Southsea and Cosham crews are now returning back to the mainland after being called out.