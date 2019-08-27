LOOKING for the best stout in the UK? Look no further than Southsea – as a brewer has won an international award for his sweet beer.

Oli Kutylowski, head brewer at Brewhouse & Kitchen in has won the Best Flavoured Stout in the UK award at the World Beer Awards.

The winning beer, named Flaming Cow,

consists of chocolatey notes and a hint of chilli with an ABV of 5%.

Oli said: ‘It is a really flavoursome beer and its recent success means we are quite likely to brew this again in the coming months.

‘This is great news for both Brewhouse & Kitchen and the local community.’

The beer was originally brewed in March, and now Brewhouse & Kitchen are looking to bring the drink to the public once again due to its popularity and recent triumph at the World Beer Awards.

The 29-year old added: ‘I really hope the whole community comes down to Brewhouse & Kitchen to celebrate and experience the range of beers that Southsea have to offer.’

The brewer started his love of making beer after buying home brewing kits during his travels in Australia.

He said: ‘Once you go into craft beer you don’t really look back.’

Brewhouse & Kitchen was founded by Kris Gumbrell and Simon Bunn in 2012 and opened its first brewpub by taking over the White Swan, in 26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, in 2013 .

The company is now the UK’s largest brewpub operator with 22 venues.

The international award success comes on the back of the company being listed in the Stock Exchange Annual ‘1000 Companies that Inspire Britain,’ a list of fast growing SME across the UK.

Kris Gumbrell said: ‘We now have the largest and most established Brewpub business within the UK market.

‘Craft beer is now built into the core UK pub offering to various degrees, so it is essential that we maintain our competitive edge of leading the market for innovation, craft beer retail and a ‘best in class’ experience business.’

The World Beer Awards are judged around the world, including Brazil, Canada, and Germany, with UK beers being judged in London.

The UK judging process was chaired by Adrian Tierney Jones, author of 1001 Beers You Must Try Before You Die and Great British Pubs.