Southsea brewery to host a week of free Halloween events including an 'undead hillbilly' themed party

The Staggeringly Good brewery is set to host a week of free Halloween-themed events including a ‘terror at the trailer park’ later this month.

The events kick off with a screening of horror film The Hills Have Eyes starting at 5pm on Tuesday, October 29.

From 2pm to 11pm on Thurday, October 31, the brewery will host a Halloween themed karaoke evening – with a chilli eating competition.

The week will end with an undead hillbilly themed party from 12pm to 11pm on Saturday, November 2.

A social media post from the Southsea brewery said guests should ‘come dressed as your favourite hillbilly, zombie American celebrity or Donald Trump.’

The brewery started in 2015, brewing part-time on borrowed equipment, labelling bottles by hand in an old shipping unit.

All events will be at the House of Rapture, Unit 2 in St Georges Industrial Estate, in Rodney Road.