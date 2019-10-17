Southsea brewery to host a week of free Halloween events including an 'undead hillbilly' themed party

The Staggeringly Good Brewery in St George's industrial estate, in Rodney Road.
The Staggeringly Good Brewery in St George's industrial estate, in Rodney Road.
Share this article

The Staggeringly Good brewery is set to host a week of free Halloween-themed events including a ‘terror at the trailer park’ later this month. 

The events kick off with a screening of horror film The Hills Have Eyes starting at 5pm on Tuesday, October 29. 

From 2pm to 11pm on Thurday, October 31, the brewery will host a Halloween themed karaoke evening – with a chilli eating competition. 

The week will end with an undead hillbilly themed party from 12pm to 11pm on Saturday, November 2. 

A social media post from the Southsea brewery said guests should ‘come dressed as your favourite hillbilly, zombie American celebrity or Donald Trump.’

The brewery started in 2015, brewing part-time on borrowed equipment, labelling bottles by hand in an old shipping unit. 

All events will be at the House of Rapture, Unit 2 in St Georges Industrial Estate, in Rodney Road.