Southsea church performs ‘the greatest story ever told’

By the Rev Adam Denley, curate, St Jude’s Church, Southsea

It’s been described as the ‘greatest story ever told’ – and it’s definitely the most important.

You may think the story of Jesus’s life, death and resurrection has little relevance to you – that he was just a preacher who gathered together a few followers in an obscure part of the Roman empire 2,000 years ago.

But his words and actions have resonated throughout history and influenced the lives of billions of people worldwide.

Wouldn’t it make sense to find out if what Christians say about him is true?

Not only that, but his story is actually a riveting one and makes great drama. Will he fulfil his eternal destiny? Will his followers desert him? Why did the religious leaders of the time feel so threatened by him?

These are just some of the questions we hope to answer by performing the entire story of Mark’s gospel in 90 minutes at our church on Saturday, April 6 and on Sunday, April 7.

Fifteen actors will perform the Mark Drama, in modern dress, and ‘in the round’, with audience members on all sides.

The cast have been studying Mark’s gospel for several weeks, and their performance will be partly-improvised.

I saw this staged at theological college and it was very powerful. We rarely get to experience a whole gospel from start to finish.

To be part of a crowd where actors are stood near you shouting ‘Crucify him’ is captivating and really brings Mark’s gospel to life.

We’d love you to join us. We can promise that you’ll be entertained, but also more than that – we hope it will help you to work out for yourself if Jesus’s story should make any difference to you in 2019.

If you come along and decide that the Christian faith is not for you, that’s absolutely fine. But don’t miss out on hearing about something that could be life-changing.

The performances at St Jude’s Church, Kent Road, Southsea, are Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 10.30am.

It is free of charge, but do book your tickets on (023) 9275 0442 or office@sjs.church, so we know how many are coming.

It’s not suitable for those aged under eight, but we’ll have alternative activities for any children you want to bring.

For more information, go to sjs.church.