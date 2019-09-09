Southsea churches hand out free fish baps to recreate the feeding 5000 miracle

THOUSANDS of people got a free fish bap for lunch at the weekend in a bid to recreate the miracle of Jesus feeding the 5,000.

Churches from across Southsea came together for the event on Castle Field in Southsea which saw Christians and non-believers flock for a bite to eat, listen to live music and to hear more about the story from the Bible.

Pictured is: Helen Bolton, Elaine Hallet, Ee Wan and Wendy Evans serving the fish in buns.''Picture: Keith Woodland (070919-6)

Organiser Adam Denley has spent the last eight months making sure there was enough food to go round.

He said: ‘This is the first time we have ever done anything like this and the response has been really good.

‘It is a chance for families to have fun and for the community to connect as well.

‘We got three external caterers to do the battered fish baps and they have each been frying six pieces a minute so they have done really well.’

Volunteers dressed as the 12 apostles passed out the food and Sue Pugsley from Portsmouth was one of them.

Sue, who has been going to church for 34 years, said: ‘It means we can tell people about Jesus and how much he has done for us. It is a great event and we have been blessed with the weather.

‘Religion is still so important in modern life and for me it is my life so it is great to talk to people about the miracles performed by Jesus and what miracles he can perform in their lives.’

Emily Ord and her friends, who go to a church in Paulsgrove, made the trip to connect with other church communities.

The 42-year-old said: ‘We heard about it and thought it would be good to come down to and it is nice to see what other churches are up to.

‘It is also a chance for people to see what we are about and see we are fun.’

Pal Connor Mellish, 21, added: ‘I think this event is so important because the miracles were life changing.

‘It is good that it is aimed at families and young people as well because it is important that religion is passed to the next generation.

Youngsters were also invited to gather for an evening event with live music.

The churches involved were St Jude’s Church, St Simon’s Church, Southsea, King’s Church, Eastney Methodist Church, Portsmouth Vineyard and St Margaret’s Community Church.