Southsea driver left exasperated after RAC 'loses' car then fails to return it with keys

A BEWILDERED driver has revealed how a spanner in the works means he could have to wait months before getting his car back.

Southsea sound engineer Alex McGillivray, 37, was making the long-distance trip home from a job in York earlier this month when his Range Rover P38 broke down on the M1 motorway.

Alex McGillivray

Luckily for RAC member Alex they were able to come and save him. The vehicle breakdown service towed away his car whilst providing him with a taxi to Birmingham airport before laying on a hire car back to Portsmouth as he finally returned home 12 hours later.

Despite contacting the RAC over the following days to find out where his car was, he was left in the dark.

To add insult to injury the RAC initially declined to offer him a courtesy car before he persuaded them otherwise.

Eventually, 12 days after the breakdown, Alex’s mystery car was delivered to a garage in Emsworth for repair work to be carried out. However, there was a slight problem. The keys were missing.

Alex said: ‘I was happy to finally get my car back – I thought they had lost it – but the keys were nowhere to be seen. They said they put them under the steering wheel but they were not there.

‘I only had one spare set of keys but not one that could start the engine so I was unable to get the car fixed.

‘I was then told that the keys could have been stolen so they would have to change the locks. But because it is an old car and the parts are difficult to get hold of Landrover have said it could take months.

‘The amount the RAC have spent so far amounts to several times more than what the car is worth.’

Alex said he spent hours trying to resolve the issue with the RAC and only had any success when he went onto the firm’s Twitter account.

When RAC rivals, the AA, caught wind of the affair they posted a cheeky response to a tweet, which read: ‘Anyone thinking of joining the RAC should join the AA.’

The RAC was approached for comment.