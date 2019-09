Have your say

THE driver of a convertible sports car worth more than £125,000 was left with egg on their face after being pulled over by police – before having the vehicle seized for having no insurance.

Cops pulled the black Audi R8 after a stop check in Southsea. But despite driving the expensive car, the individual was found to be behind the wheel with no insurance.

The Audi was then taken away.

The driver’s misery was completed after being reported for the offence.