Southsea, Havant and Emsworth firefighters called as blaze rips through derelict building in Chichester

FIREFIGHTERS from Southsea, Havant and Emsworth were among those called to tackle a fire that tore through a derelict building near Chichester.

Eight fire crews and an aerial ladder platform went to the former education site Earnley Concourse, in Drove Lane, at about 1pm on Saturday.

No injuries were reported, but crews spent at about four hours at the scene before declaring the blaze was ‘under control’.

Earnley Concourse closed as an educational training centre and accommodation in 2011 and has been empty since.