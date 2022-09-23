Southsea man charged over rape of teenage girl in Totton in the New Forest

The charges come following a report that a teenage girl had been raped in the Totton area on Wednesday, September 14.

The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

A man from Southsea has been charged after a teenage girl reported being raped in the New Forest. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Denis Huel Kadena, aged 33, of Yorke Street in Southsea, has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court (on Friday) and has been further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, October 21.’