Southsea man charged over rape of teenage girl in Totton in the New Forest

A MAN from Southsea has been charged over the rape of a teenage girl in the New Forest.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:28 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:31 pm

The charges come following a report that a teenage girl had been raped in the Totton area on Wednesday, September 14.

The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

A man from Southsea has been charged after a teenage girl reported being raped in the New Forest. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Denis Huel Kadena, aged 33, of Yorke Street in Southsea, has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court (on Friday) and has been further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, October 21.’

Hampshire Constabulary has a range of resources on the force’s website for supporting anyone who has been the victim of a rape or sexual assault. The website also features a range of ways that victims can contact the police to report a crime or provide information regarding an offence.