Southsea man charged over rape of teenage girl in Totton in the New Forest
A MAN from Southsea has been charged over the rape of a teenage girl in the New Forest.
The charges come following a report that a teenage girl had been raped in the Totton area on Wednesday, September 14.
The girl is being supported by specialist officers.
Denis Huel Kadena, aged 33, of Yorke Street in Southsea, has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court (on Friday) and has been further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, October 21.’
Hampshire Constabulary has a range of resources on the force’s website for supporting anyone who has been the victim of a rape or sexual assault. The website also features a range of ways that victims can contact the police to report a crime or provide information regarding an offence.