Daniel Thornton, a 38-year-old previously of Waverley Road, has been jailed for three years.

It follows a police raid last month that saw a property and a vehicle on Waverley Road being searched, which uncovered a supply of heroin, cocaine, and Xanax.

Southsea resident Daniel Thornton has been jailed for three years over drug supply offences. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and one count of possessing class C drugs with intent to supply.

PC Kevin Parker said: ‘The supply of drugs causes constant misery to our communities, and is often linked to more serious harm.

‘I am pleased that officers were able to locate these drugs, identify the person responsible for supplying them and get this case brought swiftly before the courts.

‘With more drugs off the streets and with Thornton now behind bars, I hope this case provides some reassurance to communities that we won’t tolerate drugs supply and will take action to bring those responsible to justice.’

