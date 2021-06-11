Staff and volunteers were left to pick up the pieces after a spate of break-ins last month, one of which resulted in what owner Mark Wilson called the ‘worst’ spate of vandalism the site had seen.

However, following the news, donations began to pour in from well-wishers from Portsmouth and from further afield.

Ivor and Dawn Stuckey, an 80 year old couple from Lydiard Millicent near Swindon, were among those offering help to the model village.

Southsea Model Village assistant manager Harry Wilson pictured last month with some of the damaged miniature figures Picture: Habibur Rahman

Owner Mark said: ‘They saw it on the news and were devastated by it.

‘They had some old railway trains and tracks and they donated it all to us, it’s absolutely amazing.

‘We drove up to collect it. It’s just unbelievable kindness.’

Train and tracks worth thousands of pounds were donated to the model village

Mark estimates that the equipment donated to the model village is worth around £3,000 or £4,000, and that the trains alone are worth £1,4000.

He added: ‘We’ll be making two lines using the tracks - one will have a Thomas train on it, hopefully up by the weekend.

‘The other we will name The Stuckey Line.’

The tracks will be used to create 'The Stuckey Line', named after couple who donated the equipment

Mark also thanked the public for their generosity in supporting the GoFundMe set up to help raise funds for the model village, which has raised more than £9,000 for the attraction.

He said: ‘It’s just out of this world, the amazing generosity of the public.

‘It’s helped pay for CCTV, new figures, and new added security.’

