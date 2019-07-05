A MUM from Southsea has made a desperate plea for help after losing both her wedding and engagement rings as she took her son swimming.

Bex Fyans was perched on the sea wall behind the Pyramids Centre at about 2.30pm yesterday, moments before the jewellery was lost.

The trustee for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association took the rings off and put them on her lap as she put sun cream on her son.

But after the toddler said he needed the toilet, she stood up – possibly sending the rings down into the shingle of Southsea beach.

‘I also walked across Castle Field and visited Southsea Castle, so they could have possibly come off there,' she said.

Bex, who has been married to her husband Michael since 2014, is asking residents and day-trippers in Southsea to keep their eyes peeled.

An appeal to track the rings down has now been shared more than 600 times on Twitter.

‘The wedding ring was a gift from my grandfather to my grandmother on their 50th wedding anniversary,' Bex said.

‘I feel as if I have lost an arm or something – I’m incredibly gutted.

‘I would like to say thank you to all the people who have kindly helped me so far.

‘The rings could have fallen off anywhere between the back of the Pyramids, their main reception, across Castle Field and Southsea Castle.’

If you find the rings, pictured above, you can contact Bex on Twitter, at @bexyfyans