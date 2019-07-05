Southsea musical spectacular stuns Lee-on-the-Solent woman with terminal cancer

A MUSICAL bonanza set up to honour the courage of a former nurse with incurable cancer has managed to raise almost £8,400 for charity.

Inspirational Sue Rourke took to the stage for the Sing Out For Cancer show at Southsea’s Gaiety Bar in defiance of her terminal condition.

Sue was among the dozens of people to perform during the show, which was pulled together by the four musical societies she has been a member of.

And the action pulled in a bumper crowd of 400 people – which raised a remarkable £8,391.36 for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Married mum-of-one Sue was overwhelmed by the support for the event. The 48-year-old, of Lee-on-the-Solent, said: ‘It’s blown my mind.

‘There were so many people that came to the concert, some that I hadn’t seen for over 15 years. It was incredibly humbling.’

Sue was diagnosed with kidney cancer in November 2018 and had an operation to remove the affected organs.

But tragedy struck at the start of the year, when a follow-up scan revealed the tumours had already spread across her body.

The cancer is terminal but courageous Sue is fighting on and is currently undergoing targeted treatment to prolong her life.

The fundraiser featured performances from members at the South Downe Musical Society, Fareham Musical Society, Hayling Musical Society and the Corpus Christi Amateur Dramatic Society.

Sue received a standing ovation when she sang For Good, from Wicked, with the cast as the closing number of the concert, which had also featured songs from Hollywood musical, The Greatest Showman

Becky Garnett, 28, of Horndean has known Sue for more than a decade, having performed with her at the South Downe Musical Society in Emsworth.

She said the whole night had been ‘very emotional’ and added: ‘Sue has been an inspiration to so many people. She is a hero to all of us.

‘She has been an incredible source of strength and is just a truly amazing person.’

Sue, who is also an ambassador for 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer, added: ‘It was incredibly nerve-wracking performing in front of people I know and love.’

Donations are still coming in. To help, see uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/SingOutforCancer