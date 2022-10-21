Southsea named one of the best places in Hampshire and Isle of Wight 2023 after previously deemed one of the worst
SOUTHSEA has been named as one of the best places to live in Hampshire.
The popular part of Portsmouth has proclaimed the honour for its atmosphere, amenities and beaches.
Muddy Stilettos – which produces travel writing and reviews of schools, towns and cities – have added Southsea to their 2023 list of great Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Southsea divided opinions when it was declared among the worst places destinations by Which? members due to its value for money and low ratings for beaches.
Heidi, Muddy Stilletto’ Hampshire editor, highlighted the area’s independent shops, thriving restaurants and beautiful scenery.
She said: ‘Southsea combines traditional Victorian charms with the kind of edgy, hipster vibes and character you’ll find in Brighton or in Shoreditch – albeit without (quite) the same sky-high property prices.
‘Sea air, good schools, grand Edwardian and Victorian villas and an absolutely thriving independent shops and arts scene – it’s little wonder most Southsea folk wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else.’