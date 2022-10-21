The popular part of Portsmouth has proclaimed the honour for its atmosphere, amenities and beaches.

Muddy Stilettos – which produces travel writing and reviews of schools, towns and cities – have added Southsea to their 2023 list of great Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Southsea beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Southsea divided opinions when it was declared among the worst places destinations by Which? members due to its value for money and low ratings for beaches.

Heidi, Muddy Stilletto’ Hampshire editor, highlighted the area’s independent shops, thriving restaurants and beautiful scenery.

She said: ‘Southsea combines traditional Victorian charms with the kind of edgy, hipster vibes and character you’ll find in Brighton or in Shoreditch – albeit without (quite) the same sky-high property prices.