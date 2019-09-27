Southsea promenade to be partly closed next week for 'important repairs'

A part of the promenade along the seafront will be closed for 'important’ repair work.

The section between Spur Redoubt and the Saluting Platform will be shut on Monday, it has been announced.

Southsea Coastal Scheme have said that they will be carrying out ‘important repairs to the concrete revetment’ and that normal access will resume by Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: New pictures show the latest plans for Southsea's proposed sea defences

During ground investigation work being carried out along the seafront it was discovered that there was a ‘significant amount of voiding’ underneath the rock revetment near Spur Redoubt.

The repair work being carried out on Monday will involve filling the void with foam concrete and it is expected to be finished by the end of the day.

While this is being done, the section of the promenade will be closed to pedestrians.

READ MORE: Door-to-door conman who scammed Southsea residents and a pub with 'lost key' story is jailed

There will be two diversions in place:

- The first being a stepped diversion route down to the bridge through Nelson’s Tunnel.

- Those pedestrians requiring a more accessible route will be signposted to a route back around Clarence Pier carpark and behind King’s Bastion.

Southsea Coastal Scheme say that if you have any questions you can contact them on southseacoastalscheme@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.