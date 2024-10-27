Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community group is celebrating after receiving £1,950 of National Lottery funding to create a nature rubbing trail in Southsea Rock Garden.

Southsea's Rock Garden

Friends of Southsea Rock Garden (FSRG) will use the money to support a special project to promote understanding of the importance of pollinators and biodiversity in the historic garden.

FSRG has been running since 2012 and is staffed by volunteers. The group meets weekly to work alongside the two Portsmouth City Council gardeners.

The group’s chair said: “We are delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to bring this new feature to fruition.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4bn of National GBLottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk