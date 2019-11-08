Southsea writer pens book encouraging adults to release their inner child and play with Lego

A NEW book is encouraging adults to release their inner child and rediscover ways of playing with Lego.

Build Yourself Happy: The Joy of Lego play was written to bring joy into adult life in different ways from TV and social media, and to encourage people to play for the sake of it.

Penned by Southsea writer and publisher Abbie Headon, the book shows some of the fun things you can do with a small collection of Lego.

Abbie, 44, was excited when she was asked to write the book by publisher DK. She said: ‘I hadn’t played with Lego for quite a few years, I had some upstairs and I bought a basic creative kit.

‘I racked my brain about what would be a fun thing to think about.’

She invited friends over to try out some of the mindful Lego building activities from the book and was surprised that everyone got stuck in with few prompts.

This keen response was also seen at the launch event held by Pigeon Books.

‘I think there’s an inner child that Lego brings out very easily,’ said Abbie.

‘The launch event was really nice, I wondered “will a bunch of adults want to play with Lego?”

‘I think people just need permission to be children again and to have fun again.’

Abbie said no one has reacted negatively, and she definitely has the urge to play with more Lego.

She said: ‘I hope that the people that buy the book will now be making much more Lego. The aim of the book is really about rediscovering play in your life and Lego is the perfect tool for that.

‘If the book helps people carve more time into their life for fun, and helps bring that into people’s lives I would be delighted.’

She added: ‘Portsmouth has a really vibrant writing scene and I’m really happy to be part of it.

‘I’m really proud of the writing scene in the city and it was nice to have a book launch with a local bookseller in a time when it seems to me that the writing scene is growing and flourishing.’