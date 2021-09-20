Martin Kemp in Southsea. Picture by Emma Terracciano

The Eastenders actor and Spandau Ballet bassist was returning to the mainland after making an appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

He was then pictured in Southsea on Sunday getting off at the hoverport.

Martin was at the Isle of Wight Festival yesterday to present the Rock of All Ages Final live on the main stage.

Martin Kemp introducing 'Rock of all ages' on the mainstage at The Isle of Wight Festival 2021. Picture by Emma Terracciano

Rock of All Ages is a BBC series, which sees the Spandau Ballet musician and rapper Lady Leshurr mentor one band each – with the twist being that the groups feature musicians all over the age of 65.

The final took place at the Isle of Wight Festival yesterday, with the two bands performing back to back and then the winner was decided by the festival audience.

A date for the premier of the four-part series has not yet been announced – so it is one to keep an eye out for.

Martin was then spotted getting off the hovercraft in Southsea and paused to take a photo with the Solent Flyer.

