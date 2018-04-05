Special screening marks cinema’s first birthday

Have your say

EVENTS organisers united to celebrate the first birthday of a much-loved pop-up cinema.

The Waterlooville Events Team put on a special screening to mark its Pop-Up Cinema’s anniversary.

Movie lovers packed into St George’s Church Hall for the occasion, where they watched Breathe – a 2017 drama-romance from first-time director and Hollywood star Andy Serkis.

Twelve months after it was established, Waterlooville Events Team chairwoman, Jackie Buckley, said of the fixture: ‘We created the pop-up cinema for local residents after plans for a large cinema complex fell through.

‘Now it is going from strength to strength, while simultaneously boosting exposure for local businesses.’

As well as enjoying the movie, visitors indulged in refreshments and sweet treats on the night – including a specially-made birthday cake.

The celebration has not left organisers complacent, however, with the next screening already pencilled in for Thursday, April 26 – following the fixture’s tradition of meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month.

It is then visitors will get the chance to watch Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) – which tells the life story of Winnie-the-Pooh creator AA Milne and his son.

Tickets to the cinema are £6 and are only available on the door, at St George’s Church Hall, and include a free cup of tea or coffee.

Doors open at 7pm and the film will start at 7.30pm.