Specialist battery production company moves from Waterlooville to new premises in Havant

The Vandapower team moving to Havant.

Vandapower has moved 12 employees from its previous base in Waterlooville to Unit 4 at Spring Park, a high-quality industrial scheme built by developer Kingsbridge Estates at the New Lane Industrial Estate.

The team – established as Torberry Connectors in 1971 and acquired by Vandapower NV in November 2021 – specialises in batteries, components and cables for a variety of applications including e-mobility products, forklifts, telecoms and electric vehicle charging.

Dave Edwards, UK operations manager, said: ‘Our success and growth year on year meant that we had simply outgrown our existing premises. We were looking for quality new accommodation without moving our teams too far afield, and Spring Business Park was the perfect choice.

‘We are delighted to be among the first occupants at this quality, ideally-located site and are looking forward to continuing to grow our team while providing a first-class service to customers.’

The completion of Spring Business Park at the site of the former Buttericks factory in November last year released 12 new leasehold business units into the market.

It comes as Kingsbridge Estates continues to offer units to occupiers on a leasehold basis, with Vail Williams and CBRE appointed as joint agents for the site.

Rachel Lacklison, Asset Manager, Kingsbridge Estates, said: ‘We are excited to welcome Vandapower to Spring Business Park, and pleased that the calibre of our newest occupant reflects the quality of this brand new, modern, high-quality scheme. We wish the team every success in their new home.’

Oliver Sherriff, associated director at commercial real estate services company CBRE, added: ‘Vandapower and Spring Business Park are a perfect fit and we were pleased to play our role in bringing the two together.

‘Kingsbridge Estates have identified and delivered what occupiers are demanding, and we are delighted to secure a new letting so soon after the completion of this superb development.’

Spring Business Park is made up of two terraces of units ranging from 4,007 square foot up to an available 32,000 square foot.

