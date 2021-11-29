But while the wait to find out who were your top artists in 2021 and what was your most played song go on a little longer, there is plenty of time to get reacquainted with some old favourites.

You can dive back into your most played songs for the past few years and relive the glories of 2017 or listen to the songs that got your through lockdown in 2020 on Spotify.

Find your old Spotify Wrapped roundups. Picture: John Parra/Getty Images for Spotify

Here’s all you need to know:

Can you view your old Spotify Wrapped roundups?

Yes, you can go back as far as 2016 and find out how your musical taste has (or maybe even has not) changed over the last five years.

How can you find your previous roundups?

To find your old Spotify Wrapped roundups you just have to click the links below – and make sure you are logged into Spotify otherwise it won’t take you to your own data.

Discover your old roundups here:

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

A date has not yet been announced for the release of the Spotify Wrapped roundups for 2021 – but it won’t be long as they usually come out in December – and that is just over 24 hours away!

