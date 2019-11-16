Staff complain about lack of pay from Fareham nursery as it closes suddenly

Staff at a Fareham nursery have been left unpaid as the daycare service has closed suddenly following a series of concerns raised by Ofsted.

The Children’s House Montessori, in West Street, announced it had decided to shut on Sunday, with some parents complaining that they have been left out of pocket by the sudden announcement.

Staff were last paid on Tuesday October 15, according to one staff member who contacted The News.

They said: ‘We last had children attend the nursery on Friday 8 – but staff were last paid a month ago and have had no confirmation they will be paid for their work since then.’

‘One member of staff had joined six weeks ago, and they have not been paid at all.

‘There was at least one members of staff on maternity cover who handed in their notice because they have not been paid on time.'

The two owners of the nursery said they would not comment on staff pay, but said they had worked to ensure families were ‘not left without cover’ for their children’s daycare needs.

Anne Marodeen, who set up the business 15 years ago, said: ‘I am devastated at the closure of the company.

‘When I notified the parents, I made emergency cover for all of their children so they were not left without cover.

‘We had parents calling us in tears because they were so sad to see the nursery close.’

Some parents had been paying in arrears, according to Ms Marodeen.

The other joint-owner of the nursery, who wished not to be named, blamed the closure on funding reductions following a series of complaints to Ofsted, which in turn led to critical reports from the inspectors.

They said: ‘We have had a problem with malicious ex-staff – some of them have had it in for us.’

‘It’s a problem getting staff with a good work ethic.’

The nursery faced potential closure after Ofsted threatened to revoke its licence after being judged ‘inadequate in all areas’ following a February inspection.

However, inspectors returned to the nursery on August 8 to issue a further notice after being notified in July that ‘statutory requirements were not being met’.

The nursery provided daycare services for more than 50 children aged from three months to five years.