STAFF were left terrified after a bomb hoax at a Hampshire supermarket.

Police rushed to the Tesco store in Easton Lane, Winnall, at around 10pm on Monday, before detaining a 23-year-old, who had threatened staff.

But despite being arrested on suspicion of making a bomb hoax and a public order offence, the male was let off with a conditional caution on the basis he writes a letter of apology to the store.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The incident has been treated as an isolated one with no wider risk to the store or local community.’

He was released with no further action.