Star Wars auction of C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 photos will help Rowans Hospice

ROWANS Hospice is hoping the force is with them after opening an online auction for two rare signed photographs of droids used in the Star Wars movies.

The photographs were donated by Matt Denton, creator and operator of droids used in the movies, alongside other representatives from Creature FX, the animatronics team which has worked on the last five films. The team was visiting Rowans to meet a patient who is a long time fan of the Star Wars series.

Matt said: ‘We are so happy we could support Rowans Hospice. It was a pleasure to meet the patient and his family.’

Avid fans are invited to bid for the photographs, the first featuring series star, R2-D2, and the second, BB-8, which featured in the movie, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. Also featured in the photographs is long-time star droid, C-3PO, played by Anthony Daniels.

The photographs were taken by the franchise’s official photographer, John Wilson, and celebrated American photographer, Annie Leibovitz. They also include Matt and fellow droid operator, Lee Towersey, who also signed the photographs.

Fans have until midnight on Sunday, December 22 to submit their bids for the photographs which measure almost 30cm in length.

The images are being auctioned on Rowans eBay shop. To see the photographs and to place a bid go to http://www.ebaystores.co.uk/rowanshospice/