Star Wars charity breakfast in Whiteley proves hit with families

STORM troopers, a few Chewbaccas and some Droids joined families to enjoy a slap up meal all in aid of charity.

Bacon, pancakes and eggs were on the menu at The Harvester in Whiteley as part of a Star Wars themed ‘Breakfast with a Bounty Hunter’ to fundraise for Together with Short Lives which supports Naomi House and Chestnut Tree House.

Waiter Lee Steele said: ‘As it is May the Fourth be with you we thought we would organise a Stars Wars themed breakfast to raise money for our charity.

‘All the staff have dressed up as characters or in charity T-shirts and we have lots of families in and they have dressed up as well.

‘The kids have also had a chance to win prizes in our tombola and I want to thank the shops of Whiteley who have donated more than £400 worth of prizes.’

Dad Ben Halton brought his two daughters along to the event on Saturday.

He said: ‘We came for breakfast and got a whole lot more. We knew it was May the Fourth so we thought we would come along.

‘It is brilliant that all the waiters got dressed up in costumes and the kids had fun.’

The breakfast is one of many events the restaurant has planned to raise £1,000 for the hospices which care for children and young adults with life-limiting illnesses across Hampshire and West Sussex.

Assistant manager Huw Thomas said: ‘We recently held an Easter egg raffle and have planned a Disney themed breakfast in June.

‘As a company we decided we wanted to make more of a difference and so all 5,000 restaurants across the UK are raising £1,000 for a local charity and if everyone reaches their target then we will have raised more than £5m which will be a great achievement.’

Huw added: ‘We have had such a good response from families today and they really loved it so we will definitely be doing more events like this in future.’