THE title for the latest Star Wars movie has been revealed.

Episode IX will be called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The sequel to the Last Jedi will come out in December 2019, and it’s name has finally been revealed as the first trailer was released.

Star Wars celebration is taking place in Chicago this weekend.

The name reveal comes after Disney announced details of its streaming service.

The streaming service will feature 8,000 movies including classic Disney films, as well as the latest Marvel blockbusters and even original series.

The Simpsons will be one of the many TV shows available to stream via the platform, Disney announced yesterday.

Disney+ has been in the works for more than a year, but Thursday marked the first time that the longtime entertainment powerhouse has laid out plans for its attack on Netflix and a formidable cast of competitors, including Amazon, HBO Go and Showtime Anytime.

Disney Plus will launch initially in America on November 12 – before later being rolled out.

he service will charge 6.99 dollars (£5.35) per month, or 69.99 dollars (£53.55) per year.

The price is well below the monthly fee Netflix charges for its most popular streaming plan, signalling Disney's determination to woo subscribers as it vies to become a major player in a field that has turned ‘binge watching’ into a common ritual.

Like Netflix, Disney Plus will be free of ads and subscribers will be able to download all of the shows and movies on Disney's service to watch offline.