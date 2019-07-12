Staunton Country Park at its very finest - photo gallery

One activity offered is a variety of free guided walks around Staunton Country Park for all ages and abilities, teaching more about the history and nature of the area. Held on the first and third Tuesday of the month, the walks are led by different rangers so each trip offers a unique look at the park to see the peacefulness of nature. These walks are designed to provide a safe walking environment for people who do not normally do any activity, so can be good for people recovering from operations or those looking to get back into exercising. All photos by Graham May.

Staunton Country Park - Get up and Go Havant. A pretty yellow flag flower. Walks at Staunton. Picture: Graham May

