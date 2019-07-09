Stranger Things ice cream van to give away 4 free flavours in Bognor Regis

Have your say

A STRANGER Things themed ice cream van is coming to bring a taste of the Upside Down to West Sussex.

Netflix UK is sending the Scoops Ahoy van on a tour across the country to celebrate the launch of the third season of the hit series.

There will be four flavours being given away. Picture: Kris Humphreys Photography

The Stranger Things ice cream van will be visiting visit 11 roads and streets named ‘Hawkins’ around the UK and Ireland including Hawkins Close in Bognor Regis tomorrow.

Scoops Ahoy will be in the West Sussex town from approximately 10am to 11am tomorrow and will be giving away free ice cream to all those who live there.

The flavours include gloriously retro Coke Float, Cherries Jubilee, Banana Boat and July 4th.

The upside-down Scoops Ahoy ice cream van, complete with eerie Stranger Things melodic chimes inspired by the soundtrack, features two sides - a 1980s ice-cream parlour in pastel pinks, blues and whites, and a dark side straight out of the famous Stranger Things ‘upside-down’ world.

The ice cream van is styled after Scoops Ahoy in the show. Picture: Kris Humphreys Photography

The third season of Stranger Things launched on Netflix last Thursday.

Here are more details about the flavours available from the Scoops Ahoy van:

Coke Float

It is gluten free and is a mix of Coca Cola and vanilla ice cream

Cherries Jubilee

Dairy free and gluten free – it is a mix of cherry sorbet, dark sauce, glace cherries, dark choc sprinkles

Banana Boat

Banoffee and vanilla ice cream, wafers, toffee sauce

July 4th

Cookie dough and vanilla ice cream, cone hat, red, white and blue sprinkles.