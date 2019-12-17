STRICTLY Come Dancing finalist Anton du Beke says it would have been a ‘nightmare’ if he and Emma Barton had won this year’s series.

The dancer reached the final alongside the former Horndean Technology College student, falling short at the final hurdle.

But speaking on ITV’s Lorraine yesterday, he said he would have become ‘unbearable’ if they had ended up winning, while also praising Emma for helping him secure his highest ever scores on the show.

He said: ‘Emma was just brilliant.

‘Because she’s a super fan of the show through the whole series, there was always that wonderful feeling she was so thrilled to be doing it.

‘For me that enthusiasm was great to work with – I was so delighted for her she made the final and did the whole journey from start to finish.’

This year’s series of the BBC One programme was won by former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his dance partner Oti Mabuse.

