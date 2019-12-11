EMMA Barton vows to 'enjoy every single second’ after being voted through to the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Horndean Technology College pupil and her dance partner Anton Du Beke will compete for the crown on Saturday night.

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke arrive for the Strictly Come Dancing grand final press conference at White City House in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

It is only the second time Du Beke has made it through to the big night despite competing in every series since the BBC show launched.

‘I don't like to brag. (It's the second time) in 17 years!’ the 53-year-old joked.

READ MORE: Emma Barton voted through to Strictly final

Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell on EastEnders, added: ‘We're going to enjoy every single second because it's going to be over (soon).’

Kelvin Fletcher, who is favourite to win the BBC One show, admitted ‘training is tough’ as he prepares for the grand finale.

But the ex-Emmerdale star told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that all the contestants are just happy to have made the final three.

‘We've already started reflecting back on what has been an incredible time,’ he told the BBC Radio 2 show.

READ MORE: Horndean pupils delighted by video message from Strictly Come Dancing contestant - Eastenders' Emma Barton

‘Now, going into the final this week, it has been the most incredible experience I've ever had ... I've got (dance partner) Oti (Mabuse) to thank for everything.’

Karim Zeroual, who is partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, said it is ‘surreal’ to have made it so far.

‘It was ... the best feeling ever,’ the CBBC presenter said of discovering he had made the final three.

‘We had no expectations, so to have had the reaction we've had, all the support, it's very humbling,’ said the 26-year-old, who scored the most 10s during the series.