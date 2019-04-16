Structures and artwork ‘saved’ from Notre Dame blaze, fire service confirms 

ARTWORK stored inside the Notre Dame has been saved after the building dramatically caught fire yesterday evening.

The French cathedral caught fire at around 4.30pm, destroying the wooden interior and causing the landmark spire to collapse.

Hundreds of firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze, with experts now assessing the best course of action to save the blackened remains.

French junior interior minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other experts would meet at the cathedral early on Tuesday ‘to determine if the structure is stable and if the firefighters can go inside to continue their work’.

But the Paris Fire Service Pompiers de Paris, said on Twitter that Notre Dame's structure and artworks had been saved.

It tweeted: ‘The structure of the cathedral is saved and the main works of art have been safeguarded, thanks to the combined action of the various state services committed to our side.’

French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his group LVMH have pledged €200m (£173m) towards Notre Dame's reconstruction.