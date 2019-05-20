Stubbington bypass given green light by central government

THE future of a long-awaited and challenged bypass has been made clear - as a government inspector has given the green-light for the road development.

Planning permission for the road had been granted in 2015, but development was halted as objections from residents led to an inquiry.

Plan for the Stubbington Bypass (in blue) and the now-built Newgate Lane (in orange)

Concerns raised included road safety, wildlife conservation, and encroachment into the strategic gap.

However, the inspectorate from the Department of Transport found there was ‘a powerful case’ for the development, which will meet ‘a clear and pressing need.’

The announcement comes as ‘good news’ for the area, according to the chairman of the Hill Head Residents Association, Bill Hutchinson.

He said: ‘As far as Stubbington and Hill Head is concerned, we do not want rat-runs in our area, with people trying to beat traffic by using residential streets.

‘The bypass will help deal with that - it won’t be a total solution, but no one road is a total solution.

‘Overall, we’re delighted.’

The bypass, which is estimated to cost more than £34m, will be an unlit single carriageway running from Titchfield Road to Gosport Road, with a shared use footway and cycleway along its length.

Work on the long-awaited bypass could begin ‘in a matter of months,’ according to Councillor Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council.

He said: ‘This whole process has been extremely frustrating, but I’m glad the government has come to the right decision.

‘This has to now take priority over all other highways work in the area.

'We will be pushing to make sure that happens.'

Cllr Hook said the bypass would be critical in solving the peninsula's congestion nightmare, taking traffic away from the main route out of Gosport.

He was hopefully the new multi-million pound road could boost businesses and insisted it would create more jobs.

'This is another piece of jigsaw now in place,' he added. 'This will be a major economic driver that will help to create jobs and could boost business on Daedalus.

'It will give businesses the confidence to come to Gosport knowing they can reach the motorway with ease.’

Several roads will be stopped-up during construction, including parts of Old Peake Lane, Ranvilles Lane, and Titchfield Road.