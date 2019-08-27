Stubbington fayre donkey derby featuring 'Conan the Barbarian' draws big crowds

Conan the Barbarian paid a visit to the Stubbington Fayre yesterday – thankfully, his attendance was part of the annual show’s donkey derby.

Dashing Donkeys, based in Guildford, provided the animals to take part in the day’s six races, including the Solent Sprint, the Titchfield Trot, and the Fareham Furlong.

Jacob Wigmore, a coordinator for the business, said Conan being ‘a bit stubborn’ at times earned him his barbarian nickname.

He said: ‘The other donkeys don’t have a nickname.’

And the donkeys were ‘probably coping better with the hot weather' than the people visiting the show, according to Jacob.

He said: ‘They are all in their late teens or early twenties, and donkey’s are native to much hotter countries than the UK.

‘They are working donkeys, they spend their time going up and down the country – they have been to Gurnsey recently.

‘The donkeys been to all sorts of activities - we’ve even been to a hen-do in the past, which was one of the more unusual events.’

Alongside the donkey derby, the fayre had displays from first time performers the Rifle Drill Display team from the Portsmouth Royal Marine Volunteer Cadet Corp.

Sergeant John Asquith, who helps lead the display team, said: ‘We have 20 cadets taking part in the shows, and the kids are amazing.

‘We started the display team three years ago, and we're already taking part in national shows.

‘We’ve previously been part of the D-Day parade in Portsmouth, and we have a display with the Royal Marines Association coming up.’

John, who works at a trauma nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital, said the cadets were open to anyone aged nine to 16, and the group was looking for adult volunteer instructors.

More than 130 stall holders provided everything from crepes to archery lessons throughout the day, with pitch fees paying for the free-to-attend event.

The President of Fareham Lions, Christine Asquith, who has helped organise the event for more than ten years, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the donkey’s return, and to have so many stalls here.

The money raised by the event will support youth groups across Fareham, as well as Crofton Lions and Fareham Lions.