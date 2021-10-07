Stubbington pub The Cuckoo Pint to host Halloween fundraiser in honour of Sophie Fairall

Kate Hopkins, the general manager at the Cuckoo Pint, pictured at the pub in Stubbington. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The Cuckoo Pint, in Cuckoo Lane, is set to hold a Halloween fundraising weekend for 10-year-old Sophie whose funeral took place on Monday.

A memorial service for Sophie, from Stubbington, saw the roads leading to the village’s Holy Rood Church lined by hundreds of mourners who were touched by her story.

Kate Hopkins, general manager at the Greene King pub, lost her own father to cancer.

Kate Hopkins, the general manager at the Cuckoo Pint, pictured at the pub in Stubbington, and talking about the pubs reopening, their Christmas plans and recent fundraising activities. Pictured is Kate Hopkins with Cheryn Brown.

She said: ‘There was a lovely sense of community on Monday. It was amazing to see. And we want to do our bit to help.’

The pub raised more than £1,000 during a well-attended fundraising day for cancer charity Macmillan.

Punters and staff raised £1,158.86 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a fundraising event featuring live bands and horse rides for children on September 25.

Several miniature horses provided kids with rides outside the pub, while local acts Alan Finlan, Spike & the Pieman, Cold Silver, Rokajenda, and Nemesis provided entertainment throughout the day.

Kate said: ‘It was really good to see the buzz and the vibe – the customers were great. Everyone was really generous.

‘Macmillan is a Greene King charity, and I lost my dad to cancer – so I know how much support can mean to people.’

The pub will host live bands on Saturday, October 30, and a kid’s disco the next evening to raise money for Alice’s Arc, a children’s cancer charity supported by Sophie and her family.

The Cuckoo Pint’s landlady said the events would not be possible if it were not the pub’s loyal clientele, who flocked back to the boozer come rain or shine as soon it could reopen earlier this year.

Kate, who has worked in the pub for the last four and a half years, said: ‘I was gobsmacked by people who have come out in all sorts of weather to support their local pub.

‘It means a lot to us.’

The pub would also like to thank Lee-on-the-Solent Tennis Club, Griffiths Quality Butchers, Domino’s, The Shoe Inn, and The Bakers in Stubbington for donating prizes for the recent fundraiser raffle.

