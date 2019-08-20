Stuck in the mud dog dramatically rescued in Portsmouth

Have your say

A DOG was dramatically saved by rescuers after it became stuck in mud.

The canine ran into trouble off Eastern Road, Portsmouth, before becoming incapacitated in thick sludge.

But with the furry animal cut-adrift and its owner unable to save it, two mud rescue technicians with specialist equipment were called into action at around 2pm today.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team posted on Twitter: ‘(The) dog was recovered safely back to its owner without injuries. Thankfully the owner called 999 for coastguard.’

The rescuers praised the owner for asking for the coastguard team when calling 999.