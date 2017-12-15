Student carols to patients

STUDENTS from the University of Portsmouth have been spreading festive cheer by singing in two of the city’s hospital wards.

Changing State, made up of six third-year students, performed carols to staff, patients and family visitors on Spinnaker Ward at St Mary’s Hospital and at Jubilee House, an inpatient unit in Cosham.

Student Leah Morgan said: ‘One patient actually got emotional and said it reminded him of the days he was in a choir service, back in 1941. ‘We feel extremely privileged to have had this opportunity, and believe we have impacted on the patients.

‘One event in Jubilee House was especially emotional, which lead to a mixture of laughter, tears and nostalgia.’