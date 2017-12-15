Search

Student carols to patients

FESTIVE The student group
FESTIVE The student group
Veteran John Jenkins lays a wreath with local mayor Alain Scribe, far right, at Pioneers Street, Asnelles, close to where he landed in 1944

D-Day veteran John hailed a hero on his return to Normandy

0
Have your say

STUDENTS from the University of Portsmouth have been spreading festive cheer by singing in two of the city’s hospital wards.

Changing State, made up of six third-year students, performed carols to staff, patients and family visitors on Spinnaker Ward at St Mary’s Hospital and at Jubilee House, an inpatient unit in Cosham.

Student Leah Morgan said: ‘One patient actually got emotional and said it reminded him of the days he was in a choir service, back in 1941. ‘We feel extremely privileged to have had this opportunity, and believe we have impacted on the patients.

‘One event in Jubilee House was especially emotional, which lead to a mixture of laughter, tears and nostalgia.’