The research, which comes from Get Licensed, the UK’s leading security staffing platform, found that Portsmouth has a total of 97.9 cameras per 100,000 people across housing blocks, street cameras, council offices, museums and libraries.

It comes from analysis from a series of Freedom of Information requests which reveals where in the UK has the most CCTV cameras and which areas spend the most on surveillance.

It was found Hammersmith & Fulham has the highest number of cameras per 10,000 people with 100.9 which is roughly one CCTV camera for every 100 people in the area.

Portsmouth reported the second-highest number of cameras per person in the UK, while Glasgow City was revealed to have the highest number of cameras in total in the UK, with 5,352 cameras operated by the city.

This works out as roughly 874 cameras for every 10,000 people.

The City of London spent more than any other region on surveillance, with a bill of over £7million. This was followed by Wolverhampton (£1.19million) and Camden (£961,893).

