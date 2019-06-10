VOLUNTEERS, donors and customers of an Emsworth charity shop are celebrating 25 years since the shop opened.

The manager of the Sue Ryder shop on the High Street in Emsworth has thanked supporters as the shop marked 25 years of trade last Wednesday, June 5.

Sue Ryder Emsworth volunteer Jeremy with his certificate for 10 years of service

One volunteer, Madeline Tackington, has been with the shop since the week after it opened.

Mandy Waterhouse, shop manager, said: ‘We’re thrilled to mark 25 years since opening our shop in Emsworth.

‘Our shop on the high street offers Emsworth shoppers high-quality, second hand clothing, books and homewares at low prices, while helping to fund Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

‘The annual turnover of our Emsworth shop is enough to cover more than three Sue Ryder nurse salaries each year. A Sue Ryder nurse is someone who is there to give care and support for people and their families at the most difficult time of their lives.’

This has been made possible thanks to a dedicated team of 28 volunteers who give up their free time to help Sue Ryder, sorting stock, serving customers and keeping the shop open all week.

Mandy added: ‘I’d also like to extend my thanks to the local Emsworth community, for all their donations, and to all our regulars who stop by to browse our selection of goods.

‘We’re looking forward now to another 25 years of support for people facing a terminal illness, a complex neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.

‘If you’re keen to meet new people and learn new skills, you might be interested in joining our volunteer team. We have a range of roles on offer - to find out more contact us or pop into the shop for an informal chat.

‘If you’ve been inspired by the Marie Kondo trend and have some items you’d like to donate, we’d be very happy to accept them in-store - and tax payers can add 25 per cent the value of their donation, for free, when they sign up to Gift Aid.’

For more information phone 01243 378469 or email msworth2005@sueryder.org