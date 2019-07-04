Summer fair set to be big help for Gosport care home residents

RESIDENTS of a Gosport care home will show off their musical talents at a summer fête in the sunshine.

After weeks of practice, a choir made up of residents from Northcott House in Bury Hall Lane will perform for family, staff members and the public.

Young people from the National Citizen Service and Bay House School have been helping to set up for the second annual fair, which last year raised £600 for the residents’ fund.

The day of fun from 11am to 4pm on Saturday will feature a barbecue, plant sale, raffle, art stall, face painting, home made cakes and more.

Matron Fiona Taylor, who hopes to achieve £1,000 of fundraising, said: ‘We are looking forward to it, we try and connect on every level with the community.’

If the team manages to raise £50, Fiona will receive a chilly surprise as her staff will pour a bucket of ice water over her.

All the money raised will go back in to providing activities and resources for residents to enjoy.

The home tries to include plenty of activities for residents to get involved with, including gardening, having their own pet ducks and rabbits, and frequent visits from a pair of friendly donkeys.

Sharon Jermy, housekeeping and activities coordinator, said: ‘To the end of their days they are going to have fun, they’re not just going to sit there. If they can’t get out, we try and bring it to them.’