Sun-lovers flock to the sea as temperatures soar 

SUN-LOVERS flocked to the seaside in Southsea to make the most of the glorious weather – as temperatures soared to a sizzling 25C.

The unseasonably warm weather meant people were able to bask in temperatures hotter than Ibiza in Spain – with the sunshine set to continue throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Vivienne Malik (13) reads her book in an unusual pose at Hot Walls.''Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-6342)

It means the Easter weekend is on course to go down as one of the warmest on record, while also bucking the traditional bank holiday curse of often seeing rain.

The sight of families playing in the sea and soaking up rays was seen all across the sea front in Southsea.

One of the area’s most craved spots, the Hot Walls, was perhaps predictably packed to the hilt from locals as well as those who had travelled from outside the area.

Debbie and Nathan Griffin, who used to live in Southsea but now live in Surrey, said they had returned to the area with their children Dean and Ella to make the most of the weather.

Dean Griffin with his wife Debbie and their children Ella (8) and Nathan (14) who used to live in Southsea.''Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-6326)

Debbie, 48, said: ‘We used to live in Southsea and absolutely love it here, especially when the sun is out like today. There is nothing better than coming to the Hot Walls on a sunny day.’

Nathan, 49, added: ‘It’s been a great day. We’ve been out and about around the Old Town and the kids have gone rollerblading. There’s so much to do. And it’s even better when the sun is out.’

Seraphine Malik, 50, was visiting Southsea with her two daughters Vivienne and Evelyn from Surrey. She said: ‘It’s a great place to come too and only takes about an hour to get here.

‘The weather is amazing and the area has got everything you need for adults and children. You have the beach, shops, restaurants and activities. We’ve had a great time and look forward to coming back again.’

Seraphine Malik from Surrey, playing bat and ball with her daughter Evelyn (9).''Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-6333)

Ann Carroll, of Southsea, said: ‘We knew the weather was going to be good so we thought we’d take a chance and come down here and enjoy the sun by the sea. It’s such a nice way to spend the day.’

Steve Cavanagh, 46, from Aldershot, was making the most of his time in Southsea after visiting a friend. ‘It's been a really good time – you’ve got to make the most of the good weather.’