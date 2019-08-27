Super Havant slimmer loses almost 17 stone and becomes a Slimming World consultant

Martin Young, 53, gives a first-hand account of his incredible weight-loss journey.

By the time I heeded the concerns of my family and friends my weight had grown steadily over 10 years until I was morbidly obese, tipping the scales at more than 33 stone.

Martin Young from Havant after losing almost 17 stone. He is now a Slimming World consultant.

My health concerns were becoming more apparent and my diet and lifestyle choices were bordering on life-threatening.

The very thought of joining a weight-loss group felt impossible and filled me with dread. I thought I would never lose weight anyway.

But when I joined Slimming World in Bedhampton in February 2017, the consultant and members made me feel very welcome.

There was no judgement or humiliation and in the first week I lost 11.5lbs.

My food choices changed dramatically and I discovered a passion for cooking healthy home-made meals. Gone were convenience foods – pies, crisps, bread and takeaways.

And I can still enjoy English breakfasts, steak and chips, and a Sunday roast, as well as family favourites, chicken tikka masala, pasta bolognese, sausage casserole and even gammon, egg and chips.

Having embraced the weight-loss challenge I am now the man I want to be.

Just over two years after beginning my journey, I am half the man I used to be, having lost 16 stone 10lbs.

I’m now heading into a new career, helping, advising, supporting and motivating my own group of members, with the aspiration of guiding these members to achieve their own meaningful and life-changing weight-loss journey.

Instead of simply existing, I’m now living life to the full.

Martin is now a Slimming World consultant. His group is held on Saturday mornings from 8.30am until 10am at the Stride Centre, Daffodil Way, Havant.