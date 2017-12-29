Superslimmer Dani has helped other people lose 1,200 stone

A SUPERSLIMMER who has helped people lose more than 1,200st is in the running for a national award.

Dani Houghton will travel to Derbyshire in 2018 to battle it out to be named Slimming World’s Consultant Slimmer of the Year.

Dani Houghton before losing weight

The 25-year-old kick-started her own Slimming World group in Bedhampton after following the firm’s eating plan and dropping six dress sizes.

Since her class began in January, 2016, she has helped members lose more than 1,200st – and now she’s up against fellow consultants from across the country, with a national prize and £2,000 up for grabs.

Describing her journey from fat to fit, the University of Portsmouth graduate said: ‘I’ve struggled with my weight most of my life and when I first started university, I was so low it affected my studies due to the lack of confidence.

‘It was affecting my health too, so I knew I needed to make a change.

Dani Houghton after losing six stone

‘At my heaviest I found the idea of being active daunting – I used to drive to the corner shop.

‘However, I started small with walking my nan’s dog once a week and now I enjoy walking daily and Clubbercise weekly.

‘Joining Slimming World was the best decision I’ve ever made. Not only did I lose weight, but I graduated from university with my head held high and got a brand new career I love.’

Dani lost weight by following Slimming World’s ‘food optimising’ plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish and fat-free dairy.

It was after she lost six stone with the diet’s help that she decided to work as a consultant for the firm – embarking on a mission to support others working to replicate her success.

She said: ‘Slimming World only recruits members who have lost weight with them to run groups as consultants, because it’s vitally important to have empathy. Knowing how desperate things can feel when you think you’ve tried everything, I wanted to help others achieve what I had.’

Dani will go forward to the Slimming World’s Consultant of the Year national finals at the firm’s Derbyshire head office early next year.

Her Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at 9.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Bedhampton Methodist Church. To sign up or find out more, call Dani on 07857 537327 or email dani.bedhampton.slimming.world@hotmail.com.