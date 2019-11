A FOOTBALL match in aid of a veterans mental wellbeing service will take place on Remembrance Sunday.

Dads v Dads Solent will be hosting a charity football match in support of Portsmouth charity All Call Signs.

The match will kick off at 2pm at Bitterne Park School.

People are being encouraged to come along and support the event.

Supporters can make an online donation throughout the season while cash donations can be made on the day.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dvd-acs