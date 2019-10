A SUSPECTED gas leak at an Asda petrol station in Fratton saw firefighters swoop into action amid concerns there could be an explosion.

Reports of a ‘strange smell’ emitting from the petrol station at the junction of Holbrook Road and Lake Road last night around 8pm alerted Southsea and Cosham fire crews.

‘We were called out following reports of a strange smell – a suspected gas leak – but were not needed to take any action,’ a spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said.