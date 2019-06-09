Swinging '60s Bishops Waltham carnival goes down a storm despite rain

THE swinging '60s came to Bishops Waltham as people went back to bygone days to take part in the annual carnival and village show.

The event, put on by the Rotary Club, went down a storm – literally – as people enjoyed the occasion, but for the odd downpour of rain, that transformed the Recreation Ground.

Emily Hall with Evelyn, three, and Lexi, eight Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080619-34)

There was something for everyone of all ages with activities galore including the classic car and motorbike motorcade. Claiming first place in the president’s choice car competition was the Aston Martin DB6 with a Jensen Interceptor coming runner-up.

This was followed by the Batala Drum band as people fully embraced 60s mania – a theme decided by the young people of the town.

The procession saw a raft of colourful costumes as people embraced the spirit of the ‘60s. Meanwhile, canines were out to impress as they competed in the dog show.

Organiser Peter Yeoman said: 'Considering the weather we had with the downpours through the day it went really well. We had 52 stalls offering a great mixture of things for people of all ages.

From left, Sarah Noble, Rikki Noble with River, 19 months, Wendy Betts, Maisie Robertson and Daisy Homer Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080619-33)

‘Money raised will go to local charities large or small. We’re hoping for a good amount but it could be less than last year’s total because of the wet weather.’

Laura and Simon Fraser and their son, Edoardo, seven Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080619-32)

Harry Blackburn, seven, scores a penalty. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080619-35)

Phil Wall admires an Austin Healey Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080619-31)

The Batala drummers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080619-28)